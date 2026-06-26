A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was also convicted of one count of rape

Awal Ahmadzai, Salman Habibkheil and Mehrab Safi, who have been found guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Friday of raping a teenage girl (L-R). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

By Georgia Rowe

Three Afghan nationals who fled the UK in the back of a lorry days after raping a teenage girl are facing jail.

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Mehrab Safi, 21, and Awal Ahmadzai and Salman Habibkheil, both 19, were found by French authorities in Calais after leaving the UK. Bristol Crown Court heard the three men fled on 3 December last year, three days after they and a 17-year-old boy raped a 17-year-old girl. All four defendants denied the charges, but were convicted by a jury after two days of deliberations. Safi was found guilty of one count of human trafficking and two counts of rape, while Habibkheil was convicted of one count of human trafficking and one count of rape. Ahmadzai was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration. The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of one count of rape. Read more: Man, 35, admits threatening to kill Jewish schoolchildren Read more: Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following fatal house fire

The men were convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after two days of deliberations. Picture: Alamy

Police had traced the girl to a house in the St Werburghs area of Bristol and arrested the 17-year-old defendant when he answered the door to the property. Edd Hetherington, prosecuting, said the three older co-accused fled the house as the police arrived and travelled to both Birmingham and London. “You might have heard reports from time to time about people concealing themselves in the back of a lorry and crossing the Channel,” he said. “In a deeply unusual turn of events, the defendants Safi, Habibkheil and Ahmadzai, chose to use this mode of transportation to leave the UK rather than enter. “Unfortunately for them, they were discovered by the French police in Calais.” They were then returned to the UK and immediately arrested by the police on suspicion of rape.

Three of the defendants were found by French authorities in Calais after leaving the UK. Picture: Getty

Mobile phone footage recovered from Safi’s phone showed the three defendants in the back of the lorry with Habibkheil making hand gestures to the camera and laughing, and Ahmadzai having a lie down. The attack happened days after the girl had met Safi while Christmas shopping with a friend in Bristol city centre. Safi groomed the girl on Snapchat – including asking for nude photos from her – before arranging for a taxi to bring her to Bristol in the early hours of November 30. “It is a very sad indictment of what digital technology has done to dating life with young people that she regarded that request as entirely normal,” Mr Hetherington said. “She was perfectly willing to so, despite him being someone she barely knew and she said that was unexceptional.” At the property, the girl was provided with cigarettes and vodka before being raped by Safi and Habibkheil. After falling asleep she was raped and sexually assaulted by Ahmadzai, and then raped by the 17-year-old boy. Later that morning the girl was raped again by Safi.

The victim met one of the defendants at the Cabot Circus shopping centre in Bristol, the court heard. Picture: Alamy

She told police following the four attacks, she said she wanted to leave the house. “I just wanted to go home, I didn’t feel safe, I just wanted to go home,” she told officers. “I didn’t like it. I just wanted to be at home.” She later told them: “Well, I didn’t say no, so I didn’t think it was like bad. But to be fair, I didn’t think they were all going to f*** me. “I thought it was just going to be one which was the one that I was speaking to. I didn’t think they were going to do anything but they did anyway.” The four defendants denied all the charges. Safi maintained the first incident with the girl was consensual and the second rape did not happen. Habibkheil said it was the girl who had invited him upstairs to the bedroom to have sex, while Ahmadzai maintained he was not the third person who raped her.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman called the four men "dangerous individuals who pose a significant threat to young women and girls". Picture: Alamy

The youth also said the sexual intercourse was consensual and the girl had initiated it. Safi, of St Werburghs, Bristol; Habibkheil, of Lockleaze, Bristol; Ahmadzai, of Redcliffe, Bristol, were remanded into custody. The 17-year-old boy was released on conditional bail, including an overnight curfew, at an address outside of the region. Judge Michael Cullum told them: “To each of the defendants who are adults you will receive immediate custodial sentences. “However, there are a lot of things I have to consider when deciding the length of that sentence.” Addressing the youth, the judge said: “Although you are 17 years old, you must expect to receive an immediate custodial sentence. “Your lawyers will ask me not to send you to custody and I will consider those arguments. “You must understand that while you maintain your bail it is not an indication of you not receiving a custodial sentence.” They will all be sentenced on October 6.