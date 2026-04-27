Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst and attempting to murder landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and a 14-year-old boy, in relation to an incident in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge on October 27.

On Monday, at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Dawood pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent relating to Mr Farrukh and admitted actual bodily harm in relation to the boy.

Dawood, 23, who lived with Mr Farrukh as his lodger at an address in Midhurst Gardens, also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Dawood allegedly approached one of the witnesses with a knife in his hand, and was standing in her garden while members of her family sought to help Mr Farrukh and the 14-year-old boy, who had suffered minor injuries to his hands, a previous hearing was told.

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