Afghan migrant charged with murder of man in west London admits stabbing two people
Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst, who was attacked while he was walking his dog.
An Afghan migrant has admitted stabbing two people in west London.
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Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst and attempting to murder landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and a 14-year-old boy, in relation to an incident in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge on October 27.
On Monday, at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Dawood pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent relating to Mr Farrukh and admitted actual bodily harm in relation to the boy.
Dawood, 23, who lived with Mr Farrukh as his lodger at an address in Midhurst Gardens, also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an offensive weapon.
Dawood allegedly approached one of the witnesses with a knife in his hand, and was standing in her garden while members of her family sought to help Mr Farrukh and the 14-year-old boy, who had suffered minor injuries to his hands, a previous hearing was told.
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One of the neighbours swung her walking stick at Dawood, which caused him to back off.
Mr Broadhurst, who was not known to Dawood and was attacked while he was walking his dog, died at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds, including to his neck, chest and side, an earlier hearing was told.
Some of Mr Broadhurst’s relatives sat quietly in court for the hearing on Monday.
No plea was taken from Dawood, who appeared via videolink, with regard to Mr Broadhurst.
Dawood also pleaded not guilty to the two alternative charges of attempted murder.
A further case management hearing will take place on June 2 ahead of a trial on July 13.
Dawood entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.