Senior British military figures have warned LBC that many of those seeking resettlement fear reprisal from the Taliban for offering support to British forces

The government has been accused of “abandoning” thousands of Afghans who are still awaiting a decision on asylum and resettlement claims five years after Kabul fell to the Taliban. Picture: Alamy/Provided

By Belinda Gurung

The government has been accused of “abandoning” thousands of Afghans who are still awaiting a decision on asylum and resettlement claims five years after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

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Earlier this year, the government confirmed that 9,000 Afghans, many of whom claim to have made a significant contribution to help British forces during the war, are yet to receive a decision on whether they can be resettled in the UK. Senior British military figures and immigration lawyers have warned LBC that many of those seeking resettlement fear reprisal from the Taliban for offering support to British forces during the twenty-year war in Afghanistan. Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi is one of those still in limbo. As a senior member of the previous administration who served as deputy security minister, Ibrahimi and his family were immediately placed under surveillance by the Taliban, which set up a checkpoint outside his home after the takeover.

As a senior member of the previous administration who served as deputy security minister, Ibrahimi and his family were immediately placed under surveillance by the Taliba. Picture: Supplied

“I believe they (the Taliban) would have carried out a direct execution on me,” he says via an interpreter. He explained that he worried about being recognised if he had travelled to the airport for the British evacuation flights in August 2021. Undercover, Ibrahimi escaped to Uzbekistan before flying to the UK via Turkey using his diplomatic passport. Unable to join him, his family went into hiding. “I’ve lost my whole life. My everything.” It’s been nearly five years since he has seen his wife, three children and grandchildren. For the plight his family continues to face in hiding he’s considered “writing a letter saying they (the British) have to deport me back to Afghanistan. "It’s better to have whatever happens to me happen instead of my family being pressured”.

The increasing focus on the activities of those who collaborated with US-led forces comes after LBC exposed a major data breach from the Ministry of Defence in 2022. . Picture: Alamy

If his family are caught and deported to Afghanistan from the third country in which they hide, he says “they are going to torture them to put pressure on me to go back to Afghanistan and be submitted to the Taliban.” Ibrahimi, who was a General in the Afghan army, claims to have supported British forces in counter terror and security operations. “I shed my blood for Afghanistan and we wished for a democratic, peaceful country one day… I miss everything about Afghanistan,” he says. For the last two years, he has been living in an asylum hotel. He applied for asylum as well as the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme which was set up to protect British allies from Taliban reprisal. Initially, however, he was rejected for eligibility to the ARAP scheme; he has appealed with supporting statements from a British Major General and Lieutenant General. Those involved in the operations in Kabul underlined the contribution many Afghans made to ensuring British troops could carry out their duties as effectively as possible. General Sir Peter Wall, who was head of the British Army between 2010-14, told LBC that “we couldn’t have done it without them”, when asked about the importance of Afghans’ contributions to the operations before the fall of Kabul on 15 August 2021. Meanwhile, Colonel Simon Diggins, Britain’s Defence Attaché to Kabul from 2008-10, said Afghans have been “abandoned” and that he has seen recent intelligence which appears to show the Taliban collecting information on those who worked for foreign force organisations.

General Sir Peter Wall, who was head of the British Army between 2010-14, told LBC that “we couldn’t have done it without them”. Picture: Alamy

The increasing focus on the activities of those who collaborated with US-led forces comes after LBC exposed a major data breach from the Ministry of Defence in 2022. LBC revealed that up to 100,000 Afghans had sensitive information leaked by the MoD which, judges suggest, could result in the harassment, torture or death of those named if the Taliban obtained their data. Shortly after the leak, nearly 19,000 applicants were secretly moved to the UK under the Afghan Relocation Route. Recently, though, the schemes set up to support Afghan allies have been winding down. Last year, the government closed all its key resettlement schemes to new applicants.

An armed police officer patrols in Kabul on Aug. 14, 2026, the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. (Kyodo)==Kyodo Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy