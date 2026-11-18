Two Afghan men have been convicted after a 14-year-old girl was raped and sexually assaulted on a London-bound train.

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Rahimi, of Southall, west London, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and three counts of sexual activity with a child at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said the girl repeatedly told the men "no" during the attack and had told them she was 14.

Rahimi raped the girl in a train toilet before leaving her with Sadat, who subjected her to a sustained sexual assault.

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, approached the girl at Sturry station, near Canterbury, Kent, before boarding the train with her on February 5, British Transport Police said.

Sadat, of Cricklewood, north-west London, was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

CCTV footage released by British Transport Police shows the two men walking through the train carriage during the journey.

Police said the men followed the girl onto another train at London Bridge. Rahimi got off at St Pancras and Sadat left the train at Finsbury Park.

The girl reported the attack to police at Peterborough station. Officers used her account and CCTV footage to identify the two men, who were arrested in west London on February 10.

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood said the men had "caused irreparable harm to a child".

She said: "They deliberately targeted her travelling alone, then conspired together so Rahimi could rape her and Sadat could sexually assault her.

"They knew her age, they knew she was vulnerable, and they heard her say no, but none of that stopped them from subjecting her to a heinous and prolonged attack."

Det Con Littlewood praised the girl's "exceptional courage" in reporting the attack and said her testimony had helped police identify and convict the men.

She added that anyone reporting a sexual offence to British Transport Police would be supported and listened to. People can report incidents by texting 61016 or calling 999 in an emergency.

A Government spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the victim of this sickening crime."

The spokesman said the Government would seek to remove foreign nationals who commit crimes from the UK "at the earliest possible opportunity".

Rahimi and Sadat will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on December 18.