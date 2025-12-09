Reporting restrictions protecting the males' identities were lifted by a judge who said they had "betrayed" those who come to Britain seeking sanctuary and observe the laws

Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Footage filmed by a teenage girl as she was dragged away from her friends and raped by two Afghan migrants would cause riots if seen by the public, a lawyer has said.

The sickening video, taken by the 15-year-old victim as she was pulled away from her friends, was shown to Warwick Crown Court on Monday. Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both 17, face possible deportation and were ordered to register as sex offenders after a court heard their victim was led away from friends and attacked. Warwick Crown Court heard the pair led the highly-distressed girl into a "den-type" area in Leamington Spa, where they pushed her to the ground and attacked her.

The two teenagers face deportation after the attack. Picture: Warwickshire police

Sentencing the youths on Monday, Judge Sylvia de Bertodano said the victim had made "vigorous protests" while being deliberately taken to a secluded area. The video is so harrowing it would “disorder if the general public were exposed” to it, the rapists’ own lawyer said. In a separate CCTV clip, the two boys are seen walking on either side of the teenager, moments before they launched their attack. The two Afghan nationals then proceed to rape the teenager, despite her “screaming for help”.

A park in Leamington Spa. Picture: Alamy

The judge told Jahanzeb, who has already been served with deportation notification papers, and Niazal: "What you two did on that evening changed her life forever. "No child should have to suffer the ordeal that she suffered. It's clear from the footage we have seen that no one can seriously entertain the thought that you believed she was consenting. "This is a case where it was absolutely clear to both of you that you were taking a child away from her friends in the face of her vigorous protests to somewhere that could not be observed in order to commit this offence. "You both knew perfectly well that what you were doing was criminal and wrong." Jahanzeb was sentenced to a youth detention term of ten years and eight months, while Niazal was sentenced to nine years and ten months. Both pleaded guilty to rape at an earlier hearing at Coventry youth court. The judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting the identities of the defendants, who she said had "betrayed" those who come to Britain seeking sanctuary and who observed the laws of this country. "A lack of information stokes public anger and leads to the unchecked spread of false information," the judge said.

Warwick Crown Court was told the pair led the highly-distressed girl into a “den-type” area in in Leamington Spa. Picture: Alamy

The rape, which took place after the victim had become separated from a number of friends was described as "horrific" during legal submissions regarding reporting restrictions. Opening the facts of the case, prosecutor Shawn Williams said both defendants were unaccompanied child asylum seekers. Jahanzeb fled Afghanistan and underwent an age assessment, which concluded he was 17, after arriving in the UK in January this year, Mr Williams said. Niazal arrived in the UK in November last year, initially being accommodated in Kent before being moved into local authority care in the Warwickshire area. Mr Williams told the court that video evidence recovered during a police inquiry showed Jahanzeb in the company of the victim and speaking in Pashto to summon Niazal to join him. The phone footage was highly distressing, Mr Williams said, adding that the victim had screamed for help, but Jahanzeb had placed his hand over her mouth.