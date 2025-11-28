Rahmullah Lakanwal, 29, is accused of shooting the troops whilst they were on patrol close to the White House on Wednesday

The 29-year-old suspect can be seen chasing the troops around the corner of a metro station. Picture: TMZ

By Frankie Elliott

Chilling footage has emerged of the moment a revolver-wielding Afghan national ambushed two US National Guards in broad daylight on the streets of Washington DC.

Rahmullah Lakanwal, 29, is accused of shooting the troops whilst they were on patrol close to the White House on Wednesday, leaving them both in a critical condition. Witnesses took a video of the alleged shooter, dressed in a black puffer coat with a gun in his hand, chasing the pair on corner of 17th and I Streets near the Farragut West metro station, before a gunfight ensued. Read more: Trump slams reporter in heated exchange over Afghan shooter Read more: Trump orders reviews of all Afghan immigration cases after DC shooting

Another male guard can be seen running down the street and appearing to try and reload his weapon. Five shots can be heard in the video, before two Guardsmen, in their camouflage fatigues are seen lying on the ground. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, has since died from her injuries, while Andrew Wolfe, 24, is now "fighting for his life", Donald Trump announced on Thursday night. Lakanwal, a former special forces commander from Afghanistan who worked with the CIA, came to the US in 2021 under a Biden-era resettlement programme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. Authorities say the victims had only been sworn in to guard the US streets less than 24 hours before the attack, on the eve of Thanksgiving. Ms Beckstrom, who volunteered to work on the holiday, was called a “highly respected, young, magnificent person” by Mr Trump. He added: "She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her. It’s just happened. She was savagely attacked." The president added that Mr Wolfe was in “very bad shape” and “fighting for his life” after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Alleged shooter Rahmullah Lakanwal. Picture: Reuters

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died and Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically injured in the ambush shooting yards from the White House. Picture: Reuters