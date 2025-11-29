Afghan national charged with three sexual assaults and entering UK illegally
A man from Afghanistan has been charged with a slew of sexual assaults against women in Southampton as well as with illegally entering the UK.
Listen to this article
Sohail Amiri, 30, of Highfield Lane, Southampton, is accused of approaching a woman and attempting to kiss her in Upper Shaftesbury Avenue on Tuesday and two incidents involving other women in Westwood Road on September 23.
The allegations against Amiri come after another Afghan national admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton - an incident that caused widespread protests in the area.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers investigating three reports of sexual assaults on women in Portswood and Bevois have charged a man.
“The charges follow an incident which occurred in Upper Shaftesbury Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday.
“It was reported a woman was walking along the road just after midnight when she was approached by a man she did not know who is alleged to have then tried to kiss her.
“She was able to force him off and run away.”
Amiri has also been charged with entering the United Kingdom without leave contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971. He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
Highfield House Hotel in Highfield Lane, Portswood, has been subject to repeated anti-immigration protests.