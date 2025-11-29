Breaking News. Picture: Global

By LBC Staff

A man from Afghanistan has been charged with a slew of sexual assaults against women in Southampton as well as with illegally entering the UK.

Sohail Amiri, 30, of Highfield Lane, Southampton, is accused of approaching a woman and attempting to kiss her in Upper Shaftesbury Avenue on Tuesday and two incidents involving other women in Westwood Road on September 23. The allegations against Amiri come after another Afghan national admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton - an incident that caused widespread protests in the area. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers investigating three reports of sexual assaults on women in Portswood and Bevois have charged a man.

