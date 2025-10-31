Safi Dawood will appear in court on Thursday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon

Safi Dawood is accused of stabbing three people on a residential street in Uxbridge, West London on Oct 27. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

An Afghan national charged with the murder of a dog walker in a horrific stabbing spree on a residential London street has been pictured for the first time.

Safi Dawood, 22, is accused of stabbing three people in Uxbridge, West London, on October 27. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. The accused, wearing a grey T-shirt and grey trousers, was flanked by two security guards throughout the brief court hearing. Read more: Dog walker, 49, who died in Uxbridge stabbing named after Afghan national 'who came to UK in truck' arrested

Wearing a grey T-shirt and grey trousers, Dawood did not speak when asked to confirm his name during the brief court hearing. Picture: Alamy

Police officers guarding the scene on Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, where 22-year-old Safi Dawood is alleged to have murdered Wayne Broadhurst. Picture: PA

Sitting slumped forward with his head between his knees, he did not speak when asked to confirm his name by the judge. The court was told emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked. Wayne Broadhurst, 49, who worked as a binman in the area, reportedly tried to intervene in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Shazhad Farrukh, a 45-year-old man, also suffered life-changing injuries in the stabbing. The court heard he was in a critical condition in hospital, having suffered a punctured lung. The injuries of the third victim, a 14-year-old boy, have not been shared.

Mr Broadhurst was described as a 'well-respected and dedicated member' at work. Picture: Social Media

Floral tributes left at the scene where Wayne Broadhurst died. Picture: LBC

Theo Woodhead, prosecuting, said Mr Farrukh was Mr Dawood’s landlord at the time of the alleged attack and both lived in Midhurst Gardens. The incident began inside Mr Farrukh’s home before spilling out on to the street, where Mr Broadhurst was attacked, the prosecutor said. As the attacker came outside, a neighbour who was in her front garden “swung a walking stick” at him, and he began to back away. Mr Darwood has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey within 48 hours. The Home Office previously revealed the man arrested in relation to the incident arrived in the country via lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022. He is not a resident at an asylum hotel or any Home Office accommodation. Tributes have now been paid to Mr Broadhurst, who has been described by his employers as a "dedicated member" of their team. A group of around 100 men, women and children gathered to lay flowers near the police tape at the junction between Midhurst Gardens and Leybourne Road on Tuesday night, with some lighting candles.

The Met described the incident as a "shocking and senseless act of violence.". Picture: LBC

Forensic officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London. Picture: PA