Pictured: Afghan national accused of murdering dog walker and injuring two others in Uxbridge knife attack
Safi Dawood will appear in court on Thursday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon
An Afghan national charged with the murder of a dog walker in a horrific stabbing spree on a residential London street has been pictured for the first time.
Listen to this article
Safi Dawood, 22, is accused of stabbing three people in Uxbridge, West London, on October 27.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon.
The accused, wearing a grey T-shirt and grey trousers, was flanked by two security guards throughout the brief court hearing.
Read more: Dog walker, 49, who died in Uxbridge stabbing named after Afghan national 'who came to UK in truck' arrested
Sitting slumped forward with his head between his knees, he did not speak when asked to confirm his name by the judge.
The court was told emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked.
Wayne Broadhurst, 49, who worked as a binman in the area, reportedly tried to intervene in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shazhad Farrukh, a 45-year-old man, also suffered life-changing injuries in the stabbing.
The court heard he was in a critical condition in hospital, having suffered a punctured lung.
The injuries of the third victim, a 14-year-old boy, have not been shared.
Theo Woodhead, prosecuting, said Mr Farrukh was Mr Dawood’s landlord at the time of the alleged attack and both lived in Midhurst Gardens.
The incident began inside Mr Farrukh’s home before spilling out on to the street, where Mr Broadhurst was attacked, the prosecutor said.
As the attacker came outside, a neighbour who was in her front garden “swung a walking stick” at him, and he began to back away.
Mr Darwood has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey within 48 hours.
The Home Office previously revealed the man arrested in relation to the incident arrived in the country via lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022.
He is not a resident at an asylum hotel or any Home Office accommodation.
Tributes have now been paid to Mr Broadhurst, who has been described by his employers as a "dedicated member" of their team.
A group of around 100 men, women and children gathered to lay flowers near the police tape at the junction between Midhurst Gardens and Leybourne Road on Tuesday night, with some lighting candles.
Mr Broadhurst’s wife Ann Newman, said she was "heartbroken" by the loss of her "beloved" husband.
Writing on a GoFundMe page, Ms Newman said: “We are heartbroken to announce the tragic loss of our beloved Wayne Broadhurst, a hard-working man who dedicated his life to serving his community through his work in waste collection.”
More than £35,000 has been donated since the fundraiser was launched on Wednesday, which Ms Newman said would go towards funeral costs, support for his relatives and “helping to honour his life in the way he deserves”.
"Thank you for your kindness, generosity and support as we come together to remember Wayne and celebrate the love he gave to so many," Ms Newman added.