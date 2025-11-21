Anti-migrant protestors descended on the town after it was reported the men where Afghan asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An Afghan national has admitted one count of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, who appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday alongside co-defendant Mohammad Kabir, also aged 23, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of one count of raping a child under the age of 13 on July 22. The incident sparked widespread protests in the town, as anti-migrant groups clashed with counter-protesters over the course of several days. Mulakhil, of no fixed abode, previously denied abducting a child, three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 at a hearing in August.

People gather at an anti-immigration protest outside Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, in Warwickshire. Picture: Alamy

At that same hearing, Kabir, also of no fixed abode, denied attempting to take a child, aiding and abetting rape of a child under 13, and intentional strangulation of the girl. The defendants, who Warwickshire Police previously confirmed are Afghan nationals, had translators as they appeared in court on Friday. Addressing the defendants in the dock, Judge Montgomery said: “You will both be produced before the court on December 12. “On that occasion, there will be further directions made and the complainant witness in the case will be in attendance to be cross-examined.

Counter protesters take their positions as people gather at an anti-immigration protest outside Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council. Picture: Alamy