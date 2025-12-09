Afghan national, 28, charged with raping two 14-year-old girls in flat
A 28-year-old Afghan national has been charged with raping two 14-year-old girls in a flat in Bolton.
Listen to this article
Sultani Bakatash was arrested in the early hours of Sunday following a report of rape at a flat in Middle Hulton area of the town, Greater Manchester Police said.
It is alleged that the suspect had previously been in online contact with the girls before meeting them.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, the force said.
Both girls are being supported by specialist teams as officers continue to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.
The force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
'Deeply concerning'
Chief Superintendent Helen Critchley, Bolton district commander, said: “This is a deeply concerning report, and our priority is supporting the two young girls and their families at this traumatic time.
“We have acted quickly since this was reported to us in the last 48 hours, and we’ve been using all available resources to understand what has happened and help this case progress through court.
“We remain firmly committed to protecting young girls in Bolton and across Greater Manchester and to help people feel safe in their neighbourhood. I ask that the public continue to support us while we do whatever is necessary to support the girls and to get this case solved.
“As criminal proceedings are now active, I urge the public not to speculate so that the legal process can take its proper course and the dignity of the girls is maintained.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly online or via 101 quoting incident 3573 of 06/12/2025.