A 28-year-old Afghan national has been charged with raping two 14-year-old girls in a flat in Bolton.

Sultani Bakatash was arrested in the early hours of Sunday following a report of rape at a flat in Middle Hulton area of the town, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is alleged that the suspect had previously been in online contact with the girls before meeting them.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, the force said.

Both girls are being supported by specialist teams as officers continue to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

The force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.