A migrant from Afghanistan has been jailed for 10 years for the rape of a “vulnerable intoxicated” woman.

Musafar Hotak, 25, was convicted after a trial at Southampton Crown Court of the rape and sexual assault by penetration of the woman in the early hours of July 12 2022.

The court heard that the victim had left the Cafe Parfait bar in Southampton when she was asked to leave by the bouncers for being drunk.

As she attempted to contact her girlfriend, the defendant, who was 22 at the time, started to follow her before a voicemail sent on the victim’s phone heard her telling him to stop.

The court was told that the next thing the complainant remembered was waking up in Hotak’s home with him lying on top of her and sexually assaulting her then raping her.

She repeatedly told him to stop but she felt unable to prevent him because he was using “a lot of force”, the court heard.

After she escaped, she contacted police and an intimate swab taken from her was matched to the defendant’s DNA.

