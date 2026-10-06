Awal Ahmadzai, Salman Habibkheil and Mehrab Safi committed a string of sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Alex Storey

Four Afghanistan nationals including a youth have been jailed for raping a 17-year-old girl who they plied with alcohol.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mehrab Safi, 21, Awal Ahmadzai and Salman Habibkheil, both 19, and a 17-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – attacked the girl at a house in Bristol in November last year. Police attended the property and Safi, Ahmadzai and Habibkheil fled – travelling to Birmingham and London before going into the back of a refrigerated lorry to reach France. They were picked up by French authorities and returned to British police, before being charged with offences including rape and human trafficking. Read more: Face masks banned as students plan to go ahead with pro Palestinian march on October 7 - despite police urging them to change the date Read more: Forensics student changes plea to admit murder in Dexter-style ‘kill room’

The defendants were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Judge Michael Cullum jailed Safi, who was convicted of two counts of rape and one of human trafficking following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, for 15 years. Bristol Crown Court heard that Safi first met the victim while she was Christmas shopping, and groomed her over Snapchat before paying for a taxi to bring her to Bristol. The girl was plied with alcohol "until very significantly affected" when she arrived at Safi's home before she was attacked by the group, the judge said. He added: "She clearly didn’t know Bristol well and seemed keen to drink alcohol, potentially with people unknown to her. "She would have looked vulnerable from the beginning and I have no doubt that that was her attraction, in part, to you Safi." Safi obtained the girl’s phone number and began an "intense exchange" of messages over the following days, with him asking for nude images of her on November 28.

The victim had been at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre before she met Safi. Picture: Alamy

Two days later, the girl’s mother went out for the evening and Safi suggested she should travel to Bristol. Safi, along with Habibkheil, arranged a taxi to collect her from her home in Somerset and bring her to the city. "Having been trafficked for the purpose of committing a sexual offence, she was raped five times and was subjected to a penetrative sexual assault by Ahmadzai," the judge added. "The cumulative trauma of these offences will undoubtedly live with her forever and is unimaginable." Habibkheil was sentenced to nine years in detention for one count of rape and one of human trafficking, while Ahmadzai was sentenced to nine years in detention for one count of rape and one of sexual assault. The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, was sentenced to three years in detention for one count of rape