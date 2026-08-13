Eighth Afghan refugee denies alleged sex offences
Police previously said Shinwari entered the UK by small boat in November 2022 and his immigration status is asylum seeker
n eighth Afghan refugee has appeared in court charged as part of an investigation into an alleged grooming gang in Norwich.
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Norfolk Police said Bilal Shinwari, 20, pleaded not guilty at Norwich Crown Court to two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16 and one count of conspiring to rape a girl aged under 16 between August and October 2023.
The force said he also pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 or over between August 2023 and May 2025.
Shinwari was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial at the same court from January 11 2027.
The force previously said Shinwari entered the UK by small boat in November 2022 and his immigration status is asylum seeker.
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He was charged after he was arrested in Ireland and returned to the UK.
Seven other Afghan refugees have been charged as part of the investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Norwich.
The seven men, who are accused of sexual offences committed between August 2023 and May 2025, pleaded not guilty to all 38 counts during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court in June and were remanded in custody.
They were told they would go on trial on January 11 but this date may be moved later in the year, given the nature and extent of the evidence in the case.
The charges relate to two victims who were aged in their early to mid-teens at the time of the alleged offences, police have said.
Norfolk Police said none of the men charged have lived at asylum hotels in Norfolk and none of the alleged offending happened in asylum hotels.