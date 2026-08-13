n eighth Afghan refugee has appeared in court charged as part of an investigation into an alleged grooming gang in Norwich.

Norfolk Police said Bilal Shinwari, 20, pleaded not guilty at Norwich Crown Court to two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16 and one count of conspiring to rape a girl aged under 16 between August and October 2023.

The force said he also pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 or over between August 2023 and May 2025.

Shinwari was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial at the same court from January 11 2027.

The force previously said Shinwari entered the UK by small boat in November 2022 and his immigration status is asylum seeker.

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