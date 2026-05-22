The group have all been charged after raids across the UK to clamp down on grooming gangs in Norwich

By Chay Quinn

Seven Afghan refugees have been accused of being part of a grooming gang and charged with rape and child sex abuse offences, police said.

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The men were charged as part of an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Norwich, Norfolk Police said. They are accused of sexual offences committed between August 2023 and May 2025, the force added. Police said five of the men had entered the country via small boat, one concealed in a lorry and the seventh attempted to enter the UK clandestinely via Portsmouth ferry port. The Afghan nationals appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Read More: Government to review 'unduly lenient' sentences of boy rapists who avoided jail after outcry Read More: Four people appear in court charged over plot to rig Labour Party candidate selection

A court service officer said that all seven defendants were remanded into custody until a plea hearing at Norwich Crown Court on June 19. Superintendent Craig Miller said: “I know this news will be shocking to our communities. “This type of case is very upsetting, and I want people living and working in Norwich, as well as the wider communities of Norfolk, to know that we will do everything possible to protect children from abuse and exploitation.”

The Afghan nationals appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the defendants are charged as follows: Jamil Khalil, 20, of High Street, Dumbarton, Scotland, is charged with seven counts of rape, one count of human trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Ahmadin Ahmadzai, 21, of Pottergate, Norwich, is charged with nine counts of rape, one count of human trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Qais Kaker, 20, of Black Horse Opening, Norwich, is charged with four counts of rape, one count of human trafficking, two counts of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Fazal Auryakhel, 20, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, is charged with one count of rape.

Mohammed Farooq Sinwary, 23, of St Benedicts Street, Norwich, is charged with two counts of rape.

Ali Ahamad, 21, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, is charged with one count of rape and three counts of human trafficking.

Sayed Wahid Daviodzai, 20, of St Benedicts Street, Norwich, is charged with four counts of rape and one count of conspiracy to commit child sexual abuse.

Minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Natalie Fleet, said: “These are hideous cases and the fact that the suspects arrived through illegal routes only underlines their shocking nature.”. Picture: Getty

Norfolk Police said officers raided seven addresses on Wednesday, six in Norwich and one in Dumbarton, Scotland, leading to seven arrests. Irish police, An Garda Siochana, arrested an eighth suspect in Ireland shortly after 7am on Friday, May 22. Appropriate legal processes will now be followed to seek the 19-year-old man’s return to the UK, Norfolk Police said. The charges relate to two alleged victims, who were aged in their early-to-mid teens at the time of the alleged offences, the force said. Norfolk Police said none of the charged men have lived at asylum hotels in Norfolk and none of the alleged offending happened in asylum hotels. The force said that a “complex and sensitive investigation” began in September 2023 following a disclosure from a young girl. Norfolk Police said Khalil, Auryakhel, Kaker, Shinwary and Davodzai entered the country via small boat between 2021 and 2022. The force said Ahmadzai entered the country concealed on a lorry in 2020 and Ahamad attempted to enter the UK clandestinely via Portsmouth ferry port in 2021. Detective Superintendent Stacey Murray, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to reassure everyone that we are being meticulous in our approach to this investigation.” Officers are encouraging anyone with information about the investigation to speak to them.