Uxbridge knifeman ignored multiple orders to drop weapon before being tasered by police, witness tells LBC
A 49-year-old died man who reportedly tried to intervene in the altercation died at the scene
A passerby who witnessed the aftermath of a triple stabbing which left a 49-year-old dog walker dead has told LBC the suspected knifeman ignored multiple orders to drop his knife before being tasered.
Listen to this article
Emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked.
A 22-year-old Afghan national has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The dog walker was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead, while a 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries.
The victim is believed to have been a binman and was described as a neighbour as the "last person on Earth that you think somebody would go for."
A third victim, a 14-year-old boy, sustained injuries which were not life-threatening or changing.
CCTV captured from the street showed the moment Met Police officers tasered and arrested a man in the street.
Read more: 'Storm of the century' Hurricane Melissa makes landfall as Jamaica braces for mass destruction
New footage obtained exclusively by LBC shows an officer kneeling over the suspect collapsed on the ground.
Witness Paul O'Brien, who recorded the video, said: "At about 5pm I was coming back from our local shops when I saw a couple of young lads run out from the road and they looked quite scared.
"I knew there was a commotion of some description so I stopped to have a look.
"I then heard some sirens, quite a lot of them, so I could sense something was up.
"Two police officers arrived, a marked one and an unmarked one. They were very fast and went straight to the middle of it.
"They were shouting armed police and all I could see were tasers and they were telling the suspect to drop his weapon which he wasn't complying with.
"He was backing towards me with his hands in the air he was holding a knife in his right eye above his head.
"The police must have given him maybe four or five warnings to drop his weapon.
"They then tasered him and the officers there proceeded to give him some medical attention.
"By then there was ten or 15 vehicles arriving including paramedics.
"At that stage they were running down the road with medical backpacks on to go to the victims.
"It was a lot (to see) and you don't expect to see that on your way back from your local shop with your bread and a pint of milk."
A neighbour in Uxbridge said: "He's a bin man.
"I've been here two years and would see him walk past the window."
She described him as "the last person on Earth that you would think somebody would go for" and said she took some flowers and a box of shortbread over for his wife.
The woman added that on Monday he was "just doing the normal dog walk that he does every day."
She said: "I still can’t get over it.“If he was five or 10 minutes later taking the dog out would the same thing have happened?"
Another local previously said: "The dead man is very well known around here. He's a lovely guy, very gentle and peaceful. He was just trying to help and it's ended up costing him his life."
One resident said the suspect had been living as a lodger for the past six months in the 45-year-old man's house.
Floral tributes have been left at the scene incuding by one female neighbour who described the area as having gone downhill recently.