An Afghan migrant found guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage has made videos from prison that were then published on social media.

Its another embarrassing moment for the prison service which has suffered a series of public failures, including the accidental release of the Epping migrant sex offender and allowing a pro-Palestine activist to lead anti-Israel protesters with a phone from behind bars.

Fayaz Khan, 26, was jailed last month after posting a TikTok video in which he named the Reform UK leader, made a gun gesture and pointed to his tattoo of an assault rifle.

This is Mada Pasa, the man recently convicted of threatening to kill me. How is he allowed to continue posting these videos from prison? Britain is broken. pic.twitter.com/DPRSbhWr6Q

In this latest blunder, the arrested Afghan published clips under the handle afg203jfjijenh0 from behind prison bars.

The videos were liked tens of thousands of times before being pulled down after the Ministry of Justice intervened.

In one of the videos, Khan could be seen making a shooting gesture and saying: “Pop pop pop pop! Madapasa, motherf-----!”

A second clip showed him making a gun symbol with his fingers and talking about being from “f------ Afghanistan” before shouting: “Madapasa motherf-----, pop, pop, pop!”

“Madapasa” was the username under which Khan posted TikTok videos before his arrest, trial and prison sentence.

Sharing one of the clips to X on Saturday night, Mr Farage said: “This is Mada Pasa, the man recently convicted of threatening to kill me.“How is he allowed to continue posting these videos from prison? Britain is broken.”

A Prison Service spokesman told The Telegraph: “It is outrageous this criminal has got a mobile phone into prison, and we have taken immediate action to pull these videos down and remove the profile.

“Prisoners found to have a mobile phone or use social media could face extra time behind bars.”

In a police interview in November last year, Khan insisted he had never intended to kill Mr Farage.

Khan, who previously pleaded guilty to entering Britain illegally on a small boat, was sentenced to five years in prison for the threat and eight months for the immigration offence.