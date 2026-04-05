Noor Aziz Ahmadzai bravely fought alongside UK forces in Afghanistan. Picture: Daily Mail

By Cristina Diciu

An Afghan war hero has been left with severe brain injuries after he was reportedly attacked while working as a security guard.

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Noor Aziz Ahmadzai, 39, worked as a translator for British soldiers in Afghanistan before he was forced to flee the country dressed as a woman to evade the Taliban. After a period of homelessness, Ahmadzai, a father-of-one, settled in Britain where he worked as a security guard. During his shift last month, he was allegedly attacked and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Following the assault, Ahmadzai was left with severe brain injuries, from which it may take months to recover. Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the assault but have since been released on bail. British Transport Police confirmed that officers were called to a railway station at 8.31pm on March 26 after reports that a member of rail staff had been assaulted. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Atwell said: "Our investigation into this extremely concerning incident is ongoing, and two teenage girls, both aged 17, were arrested at the scene in connection. They have been released from custody while our enquiries continue."

The Afghan war hero forged a life in the UK after being granted sanctuary following the fall of Kabul. Picture: Daily Mirror

Mr Ahmadzai's ex-partner Georgia Morse, with whom he shares a two-year-old son, has "put her life on hold" to care for him as doctors have said he will struggle to retain new memories for at least two to three weeks due to his injuries. Family friend Jacqueline Skott, 57, said Morse, a nurse, helped Ahmadzai settle in the UK when he arrived from Afghanistan. Skott told The Mirror: "She's got a two-year-old son with Noor. She's left her son in Brighton and is renting nearby so she can be at the hospital. She was on [the Monday after Ahmadzai's hospitalisation] due to start a three-day induction at a nursing home. "Now suddenly, of course, that's not happened because she's been down there. Suddenly her life has been thrown into disarray." Morse has been told by doctors that "it could likely take around six months to ascertain the level of any long-term damage", her friend added.

Ahmadzai served 17 years alongside British forces in Afghanistan as a translator and elite counter-terrorism commander. Picture: Daily Mail