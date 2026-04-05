Afghan veteran in serious condition after 'assault' at rail station as police arrest teen girls
An Afghan war hero has been left with severe brain injuries after he was reportedly attacked while working as a security guard.
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Noor Aziz Ahmadzai, 39, worked as a translator for British soldiers in Afghanistan before he was forced to flee the country dressed as a woman to evade the Taliban.
After a period of homelessness, Ahmadzai, a father-of-one, settled in Britain where he worked as a security guard.
During his shift last month, he was allegedly attacked and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Following the assault, Ahmadzai was left with severe brain injuries, from which it may take months to recover.
Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the assault but have since been released on bail.
British Transport Police confirmed that officers were called to a railway station at 8.31pm on March 26 after reports that a member of rail staff had been assaulted.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Atwell said: "Our investigation into this extremely concerning incident is ongoing, and two teenage girls, both aged 17, were arrested at the scene in connection. They have been released from custody while our enquiries continue."
Mr Ahmadzai's ex-partner Georgia Morse, with whom he shares a two-year-old son, has "put her life on hold" to care for him as doctors have said he will struggle to retain new memories for at least two to three weeks due to his injuries.
Family friend Jacqueline Skott, 57, said Morse, a nurse, helped Ahmadzai settle in the UK when he arrived from Afghanistan.
Skott told The Mirror: "She's got a two-year-old son with Noor. She's left her son in Brighton and is renting nearby so she can be at the hospital. She was on [the Monday after Ahmadzai's hospitalisation] due to start a three-day induction at a nursing home.
"Now suddenly, of course, that's not happened because she's been down there. Suddenly her life has been thrown into disarray."
Morse has been told by doctors that "it could likely take around six months to ascertain the level of any long-term damage", her friend added.
Meanwhile, Skott has set up a GoFundMe page to help Morse while she cares for Ahmadzai. As of Sunday morning, the campaign has reached £6.8K out of its £8K target.
The fundraiser is seeking to provide funds for his specialist support, rehabilitation and care.
Ms Skott wrote on the page: "Noor was involved in a serious altercation with strangers while at work. He later collapsed and was left in a critical condition.
"He was rushed to the hospital with a severe brain injury and has since been sedated in intensive care. An investigation is currently underway, and GBH charges are being pursued. Georgia - the mother of Noor's 2.5-year-old son, and a working nurse, has stepped up with extraordinary compassion to be his advocate and support system, even though they are no longer together.
"She is a single parent, managing her own career and caring for their child, while now also navigating the hospital system, liaising with medical teams, and coordinating support for Noor."
The investigation is ongoing as detective Atwell added: "Our thoughts of course are with the member of staff involved whose family we are supporting. We're keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us, either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 741 of 26 March."