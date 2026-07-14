The solider was “direct witness” to complaints raised by local village elders to his unit about the killings in the village of Rahim, the Afghanistan Inquiry was told

Farmers working with cows, Kunduz, Afghanistan (file). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A soldier who questioned UK special forces after three farmers were killed in an overnight raid in Afghanistan has told an inquiry he was called a “Taliban-loving apologist”.

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Christopher Green, who was part of the Army Reserve, served in Afghanistan between January and September 2012, when he was “direct witness” to complaints raised by local village elders to his unit about the killings in the village of Rahim, the Afghanistan Inquiry was told. The probe heard Mr Green was first informed the three brothers had been Taliban commanders who were “targeted in a deliberate detention operation which had gone wrong when those men revealed weapons they had concealed in their pyjamas and were lawfully shot in self-defence.” He said his unit’s intelligence team were “pretty clear that there was nothing to suggest that the sons were anything other than farmers and even less to suggest that they were Taliban commanders”, but conceded that special forces may have had access to other intelligence. In transcripts of evidence to the inquiry released on Tuesday, Mr Green said concerns had been raised at a relatively early stage that the “wrong people” had been shot dead by the International Security Assistance Force – made up of soldiers from the UK, US and other Nato countries. Read More: Will businesses in Britain need to buy drone defence systems? Read More: Zelenskyy to urge Ukraine's allies for air defence systems after Russian missile attack on eve of NATO summit leaves 28 dead

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, chair of the Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

After first hearing about the incident, Mr Green told the inquiry he called a UK special forces (UKSF) liaison officer over concerns about the killing of the men, which he said had a “counterproductive negative effect” on the aims of the army. “In terms of the conversation that we had, it was, it was a, it was not an easy conversation,” Mr Green continued. “There was a strong sense of resentment from him that I was questioning what the SAS were up to. “At some point he did call me a ‘Taliban-loving apologist’.” The inquiry heard the brothers’ mother, Bebe Hazrata, had reportedly been paid the equivalent of £3,634 in cash by the UK Government after the death of her sons, which was described as an “assistance payment”. “You know, in, in incidents where Taliban leaders were lawfully killed in the course of combat, there was no need to recompense the families to satisfy the local nationals, and that is not something that Her Majesty’s Government were in the habit of doing. “So it is a very unusual policy and to my mind it was an admission of guilt that we had killed the wrong people and that these people were not actually Taliban commanders,” Mr Green told inquiry chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave.

British Troops in Sangin Valley in Afghanistan (file). Picture: Getty