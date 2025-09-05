An Afghan stands in his damaged house, after earthquakes at Nurgal district in Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Afghanistan was hit by aftershocks from Sunday's devastating earthquake on Thursday evening when a magnitude 5.6 quake hit its remote south-eastern region.

The shallow earthquake struck the Nangarhar and Kunar provinces shortly before 9pm, but it is not yet clear how much damage it caused. A second magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the region early on Friday morning - both had epicentres about 10km deep. Both come just days after a devastating magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the country on Sunday. Hamdullah Fitrat, a Taliban spokesperson, confirmed on Thursday that the death toll from the initial earthquake had risen to 2,205.

An Afghan man sits amid the remains of a damaged house, in the aftermath of an earthquake at the Dara-i-Nur district of Nangarhar province. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Previous estimates put it at around 1,400; the new death toll makes it one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit the country in decades. Fitrat said: "Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing." It is believed that more than 84,000 people have been affected by the earthquake, which flattened villages and destroyed houses. Rescue efforts have been complicated by landslides and debris, and despite the government deploying helicopters and army commandos, the rough terrain is slowing these efforts down.

Afghans search remnants of damaged houses, after earthquakes at Nurgal district in Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan. Picture: AFP via Getty Images