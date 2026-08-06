The Confederation of African Football has backed under-fire Fifa president Gianni Infantino in a rare boost for the head of global football.

This comes despite world champions Spain also hoping to host the showpiece end to the tournament - which it is co-hosting alongside Morocco and Portugal.

It has been reported that African heavyweights Morocco had been offered the opportunity to host the 2030 World Cup Final if it backed Infantino.

The confederation's backing shores up Infantino's position ahead of a crunch election due to take place next year.

Swiss-Italian Infantino has resisted calls to stand down since his botched attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup - which triggered fury across the footballing world.

In a grovelling note issued to member associations on Wednesday night, the controversial head of world football said he and Fifa's Secretary-General Mattias Grafström "sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again".

The pair promised a "necessary review" into the scandal and insisted again that the plans to sell minority stakes of the World Cup to private enterprises would have been subject to Fifa Council approval.

The letter continues: "With the project withdrawn, FIFA will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard its name and reputation.

The apology did nothing to assuage the calls from European footballing body Uefa for Infantino to stand down.

These calls have been echoed by North American body Concacaf - with South American Conmebol also criticising the "unilateral action" which Infantino took.

African football has been in turmoil in the last 18 months - after the chaotic end to the 2025 African Cup of Nations final.

In the match, Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to opponents Morocco.

After returning to the pitch, Senegal went on to win the match - but were stripped of the trophy by the Court of Arbritration for Sport, which instead declared Morocco as champions.