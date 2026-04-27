I have always believed that when something matters, you raise your voice. Not in anger, but with passion. In defence of what is precious, irreplaceable and alive.

Today, I am raising my voice for the African lion.

Lions are among the most powerful symbols of the natural world. They embody strength, pride and balance. They are creatures that stir something deep within us, something ancient and instinctive. And yet, across Africa, their future hangs by a thread. Habitat loss and growing conflict with people mean that, year on year, lions are being pushed ever closer to the edge.

Nowhere is this struggle more evident, or more poignant, than in Kenya.

Kenya is where the story of Born Free began. Telling the story of George and Joy Adamson and their release of the lioness Elsa into the wild, the film Born Free, released sixty years ago this year and starring the charity’s inspirational co-founders Bill Travers MBE and Dame Virginia McKenna, changed global attitudes towards wild animals and their right to live free. It was a moment that opened hearts and minds around the world. Decades on, that same landscape stands once again at the centre of a fight for survival.

That is why the Protect the Pride: Saving Kenya’s Lions campaign matters so deeply. And why Born Free is part of Earth Raise, the UK’s biggest environmental fundraising campaign, launching on Earth Day, Wednesday 22nd April, and running until Tuesday 28th April.

Earth Raise is built on a simple and powerful idea. Every donation made during the campaign week is doubled. Give £25 pounds and it becomes £50. Give £100 and it becomes £200, with Gift Aid on top. It is a rare moment when generosity can travel twice as far, and it could not come at a more critical time.

Across Kenya, lions are under increasing pressure because the world around them is changing at a relentless pace. Expanding human settlements, shrinking habitats and rising conflict with livestock farmers are pushing lions into ever more difficult territory. When cattle are lost, livelihoods suffer. When tensions rise, lions pay the price.

Born Free tackles this challenge with calm, practical compassion. Working alongside local communities in landscapes such as Meru and Amboseli, their field teams focus on preventing conflict before it begins. Predator proof bomas protect livestock at night. Conservation Ambassadors provide trusted local support and rapid response. Monitoring and community engagement work hand in hand to build lasting solutions.

In some places, this approach is already making a tangible difference. In Meru, there were hardly any lions just twenty years ago. Today, we know of around thirty to forty adults, along with their cubs, moving once again through that landscape. It is a quiet but remarkable recovery, built on patience, protection, and partnership with local communities.

I have lived long enough to know that loving animals is not the same as understanding them.

Creating that understanding lies at the heart of Born Free’s work. It is grounded in a simple belief that wild animals should live wild, and that conservation must work with people, not against them.

And it works.

When livestock is protected, tolerance grows. When tolerance grows, lions live. This is how coexistence is built, patiently, respectfully, and for the long term.

During the Earth Raise campaign, Born Free is aiming to raise one hundred thousand pounds for its lion conservation work in Kenya. Every donation has the power to deliver double the impact, protecting communities, safeguarding wildlife, and keeping lions where they belong, in the wild.

I have spent my life using my voice to bring stories and characters to life. I am proud to use it now for Born Free and for a cause that speaks to the very heart of our relationship with the natural world.

If you care about the future of our planet, if you believe lions should still walk the plains of Kenya, this is the week to act.

Support Born Free’s Protect the Pride campaign during Earth Raise. Give what you can. Let your donation roar twice as loudly.

If we stand together, raise our voices and our support, we can ensure that the call of the lion is not silenced on our watch.

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To support the campaign, visit www.biggive.org and search for Born Free. Any money donated before noon on April 29th will be doubled.

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