Afroman released songs including one that featured graphic and unfounded suggestions about Deputy Lisa Phillips' sexuality. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

US rapper Afroman has cleared his name in court after being sued by seven sheriff's deputies for releasing songs and videos that mocked them.

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The artist used his music to mock officers who broke down his door in 2022 as part of a drug and kidnapping investigation. Their raid did not lead to any charges and Afroman, best known for his 2000 hit Because I Got High, ridiculed the deputies involved in his music videos. Read more: Woman rescues Oscars red carpet from bin and turns it into rug for her flat Read more: HR exec at centre of Coldplay kisscam scandal turns on 'dishonest' former boss

His single Lemon Pound Cake was inspired by a deputy apparently eyeing a cake in his kitchen, while another video attributed personal and sexual transgressions to the officers. The officers sued him for defamation and requested $3.9m (£2.9m) in damages, but a jury sided with the rapper after a three-day trial. Following the verdict, Afroman went outside the Ohio court to yell to a group of his supporters: "We did it America! Yeah! We did it! Freedom of speech!" He posted a clip of this moment onto his social media pages. Wearing a red, white and blue US flag-themed suit, Afroman told the court: "The whole raid was a mistake. All of this is their fault. "If they hadn't have wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names. They wouldn't be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs, nothing." The deputies sued for "humiliation, ridicule, mental distress, embarrassment and loss of reputation". In one song, Afroman made graphic and unfounded suggestions about Deputy Lisa Phillips' sexuality. Sgt Randy Walters said his child had been humiliated at school over Afroman's posts, and had come home afterwards in tears. The rapper was accused of "perpetuating lies intentionally" about the deputies, by their lawyer Robert Klingler.