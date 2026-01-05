After Venezuela, Danish caller Marianne is taking Trump’s territorial ambitions seriously
Danish caller Marianne is fearful for Greenland, with Trump repeating claims that the US 'needs' the territory for defence.
Updated: 32m ago
The leaders of Denmark and Greenland have urged US President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that it makes "absolutely no sense" to talk about the US "needing" the territory.
Ms Frederiksen's comments come after President Trump reiterated his desire for the US to takeover the Danish territory, citing its strategic importance for defence.