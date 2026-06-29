No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock

Volunteers and residents search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela. Picture: Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

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No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on social media. Residents of Caracas woke up to the moderately strong aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas affected by last week's powerful earthquakes in Venezuela. Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis. Read more: Two boys pulled from the rubble in Venezuela after devastating earthquake Read more: British crisis-response team stranded amid attempt to join earthquake rescue effort, as Venezuela's missing soars above 50,000

Volunteers and residents search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela. Picture: Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wednesday's twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead. Dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble in the coastal state, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Caracas. "Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing... We have recovered people alive and, therefore, operations are not being suspended. We always maintain hope," said interim President Delcy Rodriguez, after announcing a presidential commission that would determine the habitability of buildings. Flanked by several of her ministers, Rodriguez said school classes would be suspended for one more week and the electricity supply in La Guaira had been restored to 75 per cent. The government — headed by Rodriguez since her predecessor was ousted by the US in a January raid — had thanked civilian volunteers ferrying aid to La Guaira, but then tightened access to the road, saying traffic was preventing efficient movement of emergency vehicles.

Earlier, Jorge Rodriguez, the acting president's brother and president of the National Assembly, said the death toll rose by 20 people on Sunday to reach 1,450. He added that 3,150 people remained injured, 12,721 had been displaced, and 774 buildings had collapsed. "We are in critical hours, in crucial hours to continue rescuing lives and to build camps where those people who have lost their homes, or who cannot return, for whatever reason, to their residences can stay," he said. Families and volunteers spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble before the arrival of the more than 2,600 foreign rescue workers, often complaining of scant heavy equipment and a limited official presence, as hundreds of aftershocks deepened damage and kept residents on edge. So far this weekend, the government said at least 33 people had been rescued by Saturday evening, including several children, while tens of thousands remained unaccounted for.