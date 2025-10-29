Officers said six monkeys in total had escaped after a transfer to a testing lab went awry

The monkey remains at large. Picture: Facebook Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi

By Alice Padgett

Authorities are warning residents to stay alert after a monkey reportedly carrying herpes, hepatitis C and COVID escaped when a truck transporting laboratory primates overturned on a highway.

The crash happened on Tuesday near Heidelberg, Mississippi when a semi-trailer hauling rhesus monkeys from Tulane University to a Florida testing lab flipped over on Interstate 59. The wreck scattered cages and left several of the animals loose in a rural area. Police said the driver immediately told officers the monkeys were "dangerous and posed a threat to humans". Officers said six monkeys in total had escaped. "We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose," police said. "They do pose potential health threats and are aggressive."

The missing primate was a rhesus monkey. Picture: Alamy