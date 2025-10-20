A man has been charged with the murder of his wife who was found stabbed to death at their home in east London.

Police were called to Cranham Road, Hornchurch in the early hours of Saturday.

Police found a woman stabbed at the address. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was named as Agne Druskienea, 40.

Her husband Augustinas Druskis, 43, was arrested at the scene.

He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the Met via 101, quoting 376/18OCT. Those who wish to remain anonymous can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.