The niece of a woman whose body was found in a septic tank behind a Kenyan hotel said she wants to speak for all women “wronged by British soldiers” during her visit to the UK.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for former British soldier after body found in septic tank in Kenya

Ms Wanjiru’s niece, Esther Njoki, is visiting the UK this week and will be meeting Defence Secretary John Healey on Tuesday to discuss the investigation.

A warrant was issued for Purkiss’s arrest the same month, and the Sunday Times reported that the court heard Kenyan authorities would seek his extradition.

Her alleged murderer was named in September this year as Robert James Purkiss.

The body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found close to a British Army base in the town of Nanyuki, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the 21-year-old said she will be urging Mr Healey to extradite Purkiss “as quickly as possible” and seek reassurance that the handling of allegations against those serving in the British armed forces in Kenya will change.

Ms Njoki said of her trip: “I am coming to the UK to speak for the women in Kenya who cannot speak for themselves.

“I want to speak for all those women who have been wronged by British soldiers.”

She added: “I feel sorry for the women, especially those who say they have been sexually abused.

“I feel sorry for their suffering, but many of their cases are not as controversial as ours, so they are not as high profile.

“Some of the women are very vulnerable, and they are poor.

“I am coming to England this week to be heard, and to have their voices heard.

“I need to speak for them, so that when they see me quoted in the newspaper and see me on the television, they know that I am doing it for them, as well as for Agnes.

“I want to give those women a voice, too.”

She added: “Everything is cheap in Nanyuki for the soldiers, compared with the UK.

“They think they can get away with more in Kenya, and do things that they wouldn’t do in the UK.

“They take advantage, because they think they are superior.”

Ms Njoki told the paper that she is still hearing stories about soldiers leaving their army bases and “causing harm to the local women”.

She said: “I believe the British soldiers should not be allowed to leave their barracks whilst they are training in Kenya.

“That is what I want to tell Mr Healey when I see him on Tuesday.”