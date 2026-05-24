Researchers at the UK Dementia Research Institute are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to speed up the search for treatments to neurological conditions.

Scientists hope that using algorithms to detect patterns of disease will reduce time usually spent analysing patient data such as voice recordings, eye scans and lab-grown brain cells to work out if existing drugs could be repurposed.

The technology would also be used to predict suitable medicines to treat conditions such as motor neurone disease (MND), with hopes that effective treatments could be found in "years rather than decades".

Trial participant Steven Barrett, who was diagnosed with MND 10 years ago, said the trials were a "bright light" for individuals like him who suffered from neurological conditions.

"MND is a horrible disease, it strips you of who you are," he said.

"It rips any sense of future that you may feel that you had planned for yourself - all that goes."

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