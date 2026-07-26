Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming one of the defining technologies of our time.

It is reshaping how organisations operate, improving public services, accelerating scientific discovery and driving economic growth. But as AI becomes embedded in everything from healthcare and financial services to defence and critical national infrastructure, the UK faces an important question: Who controls the intelligence that powers our future?

Today, much of the world’s frontier AI capability is developed, trained and operated overseas. While these technologies have transformed what’s possible, relying solely on foreign-developed AI for critical applications creates strategic dependency at a time when resilience and security have never been more important.

The conversation around sovereign AI isn’t about turning our backs on international innovation or trying to build a British equivalent of every global AI platform. It is about ensuring the UK has trusted AI capabilities that are developed, trained and governed under UK laws, using UK infrastructure, to support our most sensitive sectors.

Just as we invest in secure telecommunications, resilient energy networks and robust cyber defences, we should view AI as another strategic capability that underpins national security and economic prosperity.

For organisations operating in highly regulated environments, the questions are becoming increasingly practical rather than theoretical. Where is an AI model trained? Who has oversight of the infrastructure? Which legal jurisdiction governs the data? How can organisations be confident their most sensitive information remains protected while continuing to benefit from AI innovation?

These considerations matter because AI is no longer simply a productivity tool. It is becoming part of the operational fabric of government, public services and businesses that millions of people rely on every day.

Communications networks have always powered the digital economy, and AI is fast becoming just as important. That puts telecommunications providers in a strong position to bring together trusted connectivity, resilient infrastructure and real-world experience to help organisations adopt sovereign AI safely and at scale.

That is why Vodafone Business has joined Cosine’s (a leading London-based AI lab) industry coalition to help co-design Lumen Sovereign, the UK’s first sovereign frontier AI model. Bringing together organisations from telecommunications, defence, financial services and other critical sectors, the coalition aims to ensure sovereign AI is designed with security, resilience and real-world operational requirements at its core.

For Vodafone Business, this builds on more than three decades of supporting organisations operating in some of the UK’s most security-sensitive environments. We’ve seen first-hand that trust is built through governance, resilience and assurance - not simply technological capability.

Sovereign AI offers organisations greater confidence over where their data is processed, how models are trained and governed, and how AI can be deployed in environments where security requirements are exceptionally high. It also provides greater control over long-term technology strategy, reducing reliance on a small number of overseas providers while strengthening national resilience.

The UK is well placed to lead.

We are home to world-class universities, pioneering AI researchers, innovative technology companies and one of the strongest cybersecurity ecosystems in Europe. Combined with growing Government investment in sovereign compute and AI infrastructure, we have the ingredients needed to develop AI that reflects UK values, supports our economy and strengthens our resilience.

Realising that ambition, however, will require collaboration.

Government, industry and academia each have a role to play in building an ecosystem that combines innovation with trust. Public-private partnerships will be essential to ensure sovereign AI is not only technically advanced but also practical, secure and capable of meeting the needs of organisations operating in regulated sectors.

The next challenge isn’t just building sovereign AI models; it’s helping organisations use them securely and at scale. To make that happen, we need to bring together trusted infrastructure, secure connectivity, cloud platforms and the right partners so sovereign AI can move from research into real-world use.

This is about laying the foundations for long-term digital sovereignty - not simply creating another AI model.

The countries that succeed in the AI era won’t simply be those with the biggest models or the fastest processors. They will be those that create trusted ecosystems where organisations can innovate with confidence, knowing their data, infrastructure and critical capabilities remain secure.

The UK has the talent, ambition and expertise to lead in sovereign AI. The opportunity is now to turn that potential into a strategic national capability - one that strengthens economic growth, supports innovation and protects the digital infrastructure our society increasingly depends upon.

The next phase of the UK’s AI journey will not be measured only by the models we build, but by how confidently organisations can put them to work. Creating that trusted path from innovation to adoption is where sovereign AI can deliver its greatest national value.

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Nick Gliddon is Business Director at VodafoneThree.

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