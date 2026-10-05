HarmBlock uses AI to detect potentially harmful content and stops it from appearing on children's phones.

A tech boss has told LBC his software can save children from seeing sexually explicit material online. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Specialist technology stopping sexually explicit material from appearing on children's phones “faster than a blink of an eye” is “helping parents sleep at night”, a tech boss has told LBC.

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Richard Pursey, Founder and Executive Chairman of SafeToNet, thought he was being “a cool dad” by buying “the latest and greatest” gadgets for his children. But the father-of-four said he “broke out into cold sweats” when he realised the shocking graphic material his childern were at risk of seeing in an “unregulated, ungoverned Wild West” online. “I think the biggest issue that parents think about is the sexual corruption of their children online,” he told LBC. This first sparked his idea for HarmBlock - a pre-installed content moderation system which uses AI to identify harmful content and stop it in its tracks in real time. “We can categorically tell you that parents tend to sleep more easily knowing that the device is doing what they want the device to do, which is to implicitly act and think like a parent and keep my child safe,” he told LBC. Read more: Social media ban for under-16s to come into effect next March, Culture Secretary confirms Read more: Pornhub investigated by watchdog over fears it can still be accessed by children

Richard Pursey, Executive Chairman of SafeToNet. Picture: Supplied

Harmblock technology is instantly able to detect nudity or other potentially harmful content across images, videos, and live-streams and stops it from appearing on a child’s smartphone. Mr Pursey explained: “It's a content moderator that we drop into the operating system in three different places, the most crucial one being on the screen itself. “Just as the image is being compiled, being rendered, our technology is very, binary and goes looking for not safe for work explicit content. And if it finds it, then it redacts that image. “Crucially, this is running on the device so it doesn't need a cloud connection. It's not harvesting any data. It's totally privacy-centric, so it's sitting at the screen level, but it's also sitting in the camera. The camera is taught to find something that could harm a child and block it if it's found.” It comes amid an increase in children seeing violent pornography online accidentally, with more children seeing it accidentally including some as young as six. Research by the Children’s Commissioner last year found that more than a quarter of children have seen this material by the age of 11, with some reporting they have seen it “aged six or younger”.

Harmblock has so far only been rolled out to one manufacturer, HMD, with the software automatically installed on its HMD Fuse model, which is on the market from £19.63 per month. But Mr Pursey says “more are coming through soon”. It also comes with built-in parental controls which “really allow the parent— clues in the name— to control the device.” This can only allow children to access their apps until specific times at night, sets screen time limits, and allows tools to be “automated when harm is detected”. It also, through AI facial recognition, can determine the age of the user and block content accordingly. However, some critics say the technology can feel overly intrusive and can disrupt normal use. It comes as the Government prepares to impose a ban on social media for under 16s in March.

The Government prepares to impose a ban on social media for under 16s in March. Picture: Getty