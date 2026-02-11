Mrinank Sharma, 29, announced he was leaving tech giant Anthropic’s safeguards research team to “devote myself to the practice of courageous speech"

By Frankie Elliott

An AI safety boss has warned "the world is in peril" after he quit his Silicon Valley tech job to write poetry.

Mrinank Sharma, 29, announced he was leaving tech giant Anthropic’s safeguards research team to “devote myself to the practice of courageous speech". The Oxford graduate's exit comes a week after the $350 billion (£255bn) company released a powerful revamp of their Claude chat tool, named Opus 4.6. Read more: ChatGPT to show adverts to users for the first time in trial Read more: Apple and Google agree changes to make app stores and platforms ‘fairer’

Today is my last day at Anthropic. I resigned.



Here is the letter I shared with my colleagues, explaining my decision. pic.twitter.com/Qe4QyAFmxL — mrinank (@MrinankSharma) February 9, 2026

In his resignation letter, Mr Sharma announced he was taking a degree in poetry and was leaving Anthropic because he faced “pressures to set aside what matters most”. “I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril," he wrote. "And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crisis unfolding in this very moment." Mr Sharma already has a published book of poetry, in which he describes himself as a “poet, mystic and ecstatic DJ and facilitator”. He signed off his resignation letter, which was posted on social media platform X, with a poem from the American poet William Stafford. Mr Sharma, who left Oxford with a PHD in Machine Learning, had led Anthropic’s safeguards team for the last year. The department had focused on tackling AI security research, including examining “model misuse and misalignment” and exploring AI “catastrophe prevention”. They also examined the risks of overly sycophantic AI bots and how such tools risked disempowering human users by making them overly reliant on chatbots. AI safety leader Ethan Perez said Mr Sharma’s work at Anthropic had been "critical to helping us and other AI labs achieve a much higher level of safety than we otherwise would have”. Anthropic bosses have repeatedly warned that powerful AI bots could spell disaster for humanity or even extinction.

