Rail services were disrupted after a suspected AI-generated image appeared to show major damage to a bridge.

The image - which showed that parts of Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster had collapsed - circulated on social media after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit north-west England on December 3.

Network Rail said it was made aware of the image at around 12.30am in the early hours of Thursday morning and stopped rail services across the bridge while safety inspections were carried out.

No damage was reported after checks were made. The railway line was fully reopened at around 2am.

32 services - including passenger and freight trains - were delayed because of the image.

Network Rail added that most of the delays from the incident were local but due to the length of the West Coast Main Line disruption was felt as far north as Scotland.

A spokesperson also urged people to think about the "serious impact" of creating or sharing hoax images.