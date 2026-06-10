Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used more widely to speed up cancer diagnosis for millions of NHS patients, the Government has said.

With chest X-rays, AI is designed to provide a “second pair of eyes” for radiologists.

According to the Government, more than four million patients have already received a faster lung cancer diagnosis or all-clear thanks to AI.

An £8 million pilot will also run at 13 NHS organisations looking at how AI can lead to faster care for heart failure, strokes, lung cancer and other diseases.

At the moment, around half of trusts use the technology.

The Department of Health set out how £20 million of earmarked funding will be used to roll out AI analysis of chest X-rays to every NHS trust in England by 2029.

The Government said data from 25 trusts so far shows the technology helps radiologists analyse scans in an average of just four days, compared to eight days for the most complex cases previously.

Health and Social Care Secretary, James Murray, said: “For too many patients, a cancer diagnosis tragically comes too late.

“These AI tools are already changing that – giving radiologists a sharper eye, cutting waiting times, and getting people the life-saving treatment they need faster.

“Rolling this out to every NHS trust in the country means millions more patients will benefit, and that is exactly the kind of change this government is determined to deliver – regardless of where you live.

“This is what shifting the NHS from analogue to digital looks like in practice.

“Backed by new investment to test the next generation of technology, we are building an NHS that is fit for the future – and faster for every patient who needs it.”

Writing for LBC Opinion, digital minister Ian Murray said: "This investment means that wherever you live, you will benefit from the same advances already being seen in places like Bradford - with earlier diagnoses, better support for staff, and a more responsive health service.

"Most importantly, it shows that when technology is focused on real problems, it can deliver real change.

"And in the NHS, that change can be life-changing."

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, welcomed the announcement, adding: “In lung cancer, we are already seeing the benefit to patients of this technology, in ensuring faster X-ray reporting and diagnosis.

“Reducing the time to receive X-ray results cuts down anxiety and uncertainty.

“Accessing the appropriate treatment, as quickly as possible is vitally important in ensuring people affected by lung cancer have the best possible outcome of care.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We welcome this investment in cutting edge technology at a national level.

“It’s so important to be able to move beyond individual pilots and implement these innovations more broadly to ensure as many people as possible can benefit.”

Dr Stephen Harden, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, said: “AI has significant potential to support radiologists in identifying serious conditions more quickly and helping patients receive a diagnosis sooner…

“AI should support doctors by helping them work more effectively, rather than replacing the expert judgment that patients value and expect.

“Radiologists will remain central to diagnosis, clinical decision-making, and patient care.

“Used safely and appropriately, AI can be an important part of improving productivity and helping patients access timely care.”

Peter Allinson, a 59-year-old hill walker from Manchester, was referred urgently to Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) by his GP after experiencing severe breathlessness while on a routine hike.

He was assessed using the AI chest X-ray tool, diagnosed with sarcoidosis and started on treatment within two weeks.

He said: “When I collapsed on that hillside, I genuinely thought my life was over.

“To go from that terrifying moment to having a diagnosis and being on treatment within two weeks was just remarkable.

“I’m so grateful for how quickly everything moved and for the care I received.

“The speed of the diagnosis made a real difference – I feel like I’ve been given my life back.”