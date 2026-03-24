The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) identified 8,029 AI-generated images and videos of realistic child sexual abuse last year

‘Dangerous’ AI child sexual abuse reaches record high as public backs clampdown on ‘uncensored’ tools. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Record levels of “dangerous” AI child sexual abuse imagery are being discovered online, as a safety watchdog reports a 14 per cent surge in criminal content in 2025.

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The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) identified 8,029 AI-generated images and videos of realistic child sexual abuse last year, the majority of the videos found by the safety watchdog are classified as the most severe types of content. A report published on Tuesday reveals the full scale of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, as well as the kind of offender conversations analysts are observing as criminals vie to create more and more lifelike and extreme child sexual abuse scenarios. One offender quoted in the report notes their surprise at "how uncensored" the technology is. Another said they are "impressed with the results of [AI] image to video conversions" and went on to say that they want to use hidden cameras to obtain footage of real children to convert into AI videos. There were also conversations about setting up and using hidden cameras to source still footage of real children to transform into AI content. Read more: Undertaker crushed to death by scissor lift used to move dead bodies Read more: Jewish ambulance service 'staked out' before hate crime arson attack

‘Dangerous’ AI child sexual abuse reaches record high as public backs clampdown on ‘uncensored’ tools. Picture: Alamy

Concerns have also been raised about developments in the technology that will allow for AI-generated child sexual abuse material to have an audio component, in which audio recordings that include a synthetically generated sexualised voice of a child. IWF Senior Analyst Natalia said: “It is very apparent from the unsettling dark web conversations observed by the IWF Hotline that AI innovations are regarded with delight by users of child sexual abuse material. “Every new development in generative AI is extolled for its ability to enhance the realism, to heighten the severity, or make more immersive, any conceivable sexual scenario with a child. "This could be through adding audio to video, being able to depict multiple people interacting or even being able to successfully manipulate imagery of a real child known to an offender. “Instead of being a vehicle for connection, the technology only deepens offenders’ capacity to view children and victims as abstract playthings, whose likenesses can be altered endlessly for their own enjoyment. “We know this affects victims and survivors, as its creation and distribution is just as keenly felt as with traditional forms of child sexual abuse.” The IWF is calling on the UK government to tighten up laws around AI and make it harder for criminals to abuse AI image generators to create CSAM.

National Crime Agency (NCA), London England United Kingdom UK. Picture: Alamy