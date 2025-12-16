"What does artificial intelligence mean for teaching and learning over the long term?" Mr Kebede asked

Some school leaders were concerned the full positive or negative impact AI may have on learning is not yet known and that relying too much on AI may prevent children from developing important foundational skills. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A teaching union boss has said he has “real concerns” about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the long term and cognitive decline for children.

Speaking at an Education Select Committee evidence session, National Education Union (NEU) general secretary Daniel Kebede said education needs to get ahead of the potential long-term impacts of AI. "What does artificial intelligence mean for teaching and learning over the long term?" Mr Kebede asked. "What is teaching and learning going to be like in the next five years when a child who's 13 can ask Chat GPT to write them an essay on Shakespeare in the style of a 13-year-old, and then submit it? "Because I've got real concerns, actually, around artificial intelligence over the long term and cognitive decline for children, and I think that we have to really get ahead of that."

A 12-year-old boy types on a laptop keyboard. Picture: Getty