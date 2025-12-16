'Real concerns' over AI and cognitive decline in children, teaching union boss warns
"What does artificial intelligence mean for teaching and learning over the long term?" Mr Kebede asked
A teaching union boss has said he has “real concerns” about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in the long term and cognitive decline for children.
Speaking at an Education Select Committee evidence session, National Education Union (NEU) general secretary Daniel Kebede said education needs to get ahead of the potential long-term impacts of AI.
"What is teaching and learning going to be like in the next five years when a child who's 13 can ask Chat GPT to write them an essay on Shakespeare in the style of a 13-year-old, and then submit it?
"Because I've got real concerns, actually, around artificial intelligence over the long term and cognitive decline for children, and I think that we have to really get ahead of that."
It comes after schools watchdog Ofsted said earlier this month some school leaders were concerned the full positive or negative impact AI may have on learning is not yet known and that relying too much on AI may prevent children from developing important foundational skills.
Eight in 10 pupils surveyed by Oxford University Press earlier this year said they used AI tools in their schoolwork, but fewer than half felt confident identifying accurate AI-generated information.
The Education Committee's evidence session was about improving how new teachers are brought into the profession and keeping those already teaching, after several years of a teacher shortage crisis.
Asked whether AI can help cut teacher workload, witnesses said when used well, teachers are able to use AI for the "tedious, time-consuming" parts of planning such as making knowledge quizzes, so they have more time to think creatively about how to engage pupils and build on their learning.
A lot of NEU's members are using AI, Mr Kebede said.
"We do have real concerns around de-professionalisation," he added. "Anecdotally, I know early career mentors who are working with (early career teachers), and planning is being done through artificial intelligence."
Ofsted also said in its annual report that teachers are excited about AI's potential to cut their workload but some products are "over-sold and under-developed", and some school leaders have concerns about maintaining educational integrity.