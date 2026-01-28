Geoffrey Hinton told LBC that scientists have found AI displaying an awareness that would be called "consciousness" by members of the public

Geoffrey Hinton - Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 laureate and British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist. Picture: PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The so-called 'Godfather of AI' has warned that the technology has achieved consciousness and companies are not thinking of the "social consequences" of a future where their tech has taken most jobs.

Geoffrey Hinton, who left his role at Google working on AI due to concerns about its risks, has told LBC that scientists have found AI displaying an awareness that would be called "consciousness" by members of the public. Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, he added that it also appears to have developed self-preservation and is capable of lying and blackmailing scientists in order to stay alive. Mr Hinton, a Nobel Prize for Physics winner, told Andrew Marr: "Multimodal AI already has subjective experiences, and I think it's fairly clear that if we weren't talking to philosophers, we'd agree that AI was aware.

Nobel Prize in Physics winner Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," attending the Hinton Lectures in Toronto, Canada. Picture: JORGE UZON/AFP via Getty Images

"There's a lovely conversation where an AI says to the people testing it, now, let's be honest with each other, are you actually testing me? And the people, the scientists, describing that, then in the paper say the AI was aware that it was being tested. "That's what normal people would call consciousness. "We need to work very hard on how we can design AI so that it thinks people are more important than AI."

Geoffrey Hinton engages in a fireside chat at Ai4 2025, North America's largest artificial intelligence industry conference. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News