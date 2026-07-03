The design of written coursework will face “far, far more scrutiny” in an effort to ensure students do not offload thinking to AI when completing the assessments, the head of England’s exams regulator is expected to say.

Sir Ian Bauckham will give the warning during his speech at the Festival of Education in Wellington College, Berkshire, on Friday.

He will equate misusing or cheating using AI to fraud, and will say: “We cannot allow it.”

The chief regulator at Ofqual is expected to tell attendees: “As we design new qualifications for 16 to 18-year-olds, and reform existing ones, expect to see far, far more scrutiny of any proposals for written coursework.

“For the qualifications to be worth more than the paper they are written on, we cannot normalise the idea that AI-generated output is a substitute for genuine human endeavour.

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