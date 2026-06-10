Lord Pentland warned that while AI should be used as a supplementary tool, “judges should not outsource their thinking to an algorithm”.

Lord Pentland Paul Cullen has said artificial intelligence is “entering the courtroom to stay” . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Artificial intelligence is “entering the courtroom to stay” and judges and legal professionals need to adapt if its benefits are to be realised, Scotland’s most senior judge has said.

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Scotland’s top judge has warned AI poses “potentially serious” risks to justice - but says it could also make courts faster, cheaper and more accessible. In a speech to the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow, Lord Pentland said AI is already being widely used in Scotland and other court systems, and is “entering the courtroom to stay”. But he said if Scotland’s legal profession “rises to the challenge”, the technology could improve access to justice and make courts more efficient. His comments follow a warning from UK Supreme Court President Lord Reed, who said courts may need to “fight fire with fire” by using AI themselves amid a “huge increase” in claims. Read more: Nasa pressing on with Artemis III mission despite Blue Horizon fireball setback Read more: Fake phone chargers filled with modelling clay sold by major retailers

Lord Pentland during proceedings where Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull was installed as a Senator of the College of Justice during a ceremony in Court 1 at Parliament House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. Picture: Alamy

“All judicial officeholders must be ready, able to understand it and make appropriate use of it. “That inevitably means the profession must adapt. “To paraphrase a famous saying: ‘You may not be interested in AI, but AI will soon be interested in you’.” During his speech, Lord Pentland said the recent UK and Ireland Legal Insights Report 2026 had found 89% of 500 legal professionals surveyed use AI in some capacity. He said the Scottish Court and Tribunals Service is already using natural language processing and generative AI technologies to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of transcription, summarising and translation services.

This is in addition to using AI to support the submission of online forms in civil actions, which he said are innovations expected to achieve efficiencies and improve court services. Lord Pentland said: “In an age where many people, particularly younger people, no longer rely on traditional channels to obtain information, we must be prepared to think creatively about how to ensure that all sections of the public understand the importance of the independent justice system for them. “So, where does this leave us? “It is not beyond contemplation, that a possible future may emerge whereby the vast majority of civil disputes might be resolved between parties in ways that bypass the traditional courts altogether. “Where that alternative system is faster, cheaper to use and its outcomes are easier to understand and predict.”

His comments come after the President of the UK Supreme Court warned the courts may have to “fight fire with fire” by deploying AI. Picture: Alamy

Lord Pentland said the technology had the potential to aid courts further – such as helping judges work more efficiently by sorting and prioritising cases, or summarising lengthy materials. However, he warned that while AI should be used as a supplementary tool, “judges should not outsource their thinking to an algorithm”. The Lord President warned of a rise in unrepresented members of the public and organisations using AI to submit often inaccurate materials to the courts, which he said makes it more time-consuming to resolve cases. He also said the technology must be designed and used in a way which respects the rule of law, and pointed to well-documented concerns that AI tools can replicate, and even exacerbate, human biases. “In the current context, the AI revolution poses real challenges with which the profession and the judiciary must grapple,” he said. “I am confident that it will not, as some of its more overexcited promoters suggest, spell the end of judges and lawyers.”