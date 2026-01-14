Only a few years ago, the prospects for graduates entering the cybersecurity profession looked rosy. The sector reported record shortages, with a shortfall of 3.4 million globally in 2022, but most of those openings were for mid-tier skilled individuals with between three to six years of experience. Few businesses were prepared to invest in training – particularly as this risks recruits being poached – so the pipeline of talent dried up.

Last year only 15% of new hires were new starters, with those that entered university when the shortages were at their peak finding there is no guarantee of placement. To make matters worse, they’re now facing the prospect of AI replacing those entry level positions. Analyst firm Gartner predicts that by 2028 GenAI will have collapsed the skills gap by removing the need for specialised education from half of all entry-level cybersecurity positions.

But speak to anyone immersed in the sector and you’ll hear a different story. While 69% of security teams are now using or are in the process of integrating AI security tools, according to ISC2’s annual workforce study, most view the technology as a career enabler and booster. By taking the pressure off the business with respect to training, new entrants can be assisted and even augmented by AI.

Take the role of an entry level security analyst. Automation has allowed us to provide these analysts with ‘playbooks’ of what to do following an attack, guiding them through the investigation, but AI will bring down the technical skill threshold still further, allowing them to analyse alerts, cases and incidents that were previously the preserve of the level 2 analyst.

In reality, this is seeing under or postgraduates being ‘hot housed’ by AI. In the space of just three months, they’re fully trained and ready to take on the high-pressure role of a SOC analyst within a team of level 1 and 2 analysts with the option to escalate threats to a level 3 analyst. And automation and AI confers additional advantages, dramatically reducing the likelihood of burnout, an industry hazard experienced by 47% according to the ISC2 study.

In this way, AI has corrected market forces that were making it difficult for entrants to get the training they needed. It also promises to eliminate much of the repetitiveness associated with these roles and make security more transparent through the use of human language explanations and summarisation.

The problem now is changing the mindset of the business. Knowingly under protected, many continue to chase a limited pool of skilled personnel (30%) or sit on their hands due to AI technologies causing uncertainty (15%). Neither is an effective strategy, driving the need for government to set a minimum cybersecurity baseline that would in turn spur these organisations to invest in or outsource their security function.

is the Managing Director of Cybanetix and has designed and built some of the UK’s largest government networks and provided outsourced security operations to multinational enterprises.

