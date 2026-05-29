In the year to March 2026, 6,420 people were subject to an initial age assessment – and 43% were found to be adults

Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover on the south coast of England, on April 5, 2023. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Home Office is set to begin using AI facial scanning to estimate the age of asylum seekers claiming to be children.

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Harlow-based IT company Akhter Computers has been awarded a £322,000 contract to provide “an algorithm that can accurately predict the age of a subject”, according to an official notice published on Friday. It added the Home Office could use the technology to determine the age of people who lack “verifiable identity documents”, such as those arriving in the UK on small boats. The technology is expected to be used alongside existing methods of age estimation, with the Home Office saying it had shown “promising performance and accuracy” in initial tests. Unaccompanied children seeking asylum are treated differently to adults, and being under the age of 18 can in some cases have an impact on whether asylum is granted. Read more: Evidence backing under-16 social media ban limited, Children’s Commissioner says Read more: Moment Blue Origin rocket explodes into huge fireball during Florida launchpad test

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover on May 27. Picture: Alamy

Age assessments are currently carried out by immigration officers in cases where the age of an asylum seeker is disputed. But a report last year found some staff at the Western Jet Foil reception centre in Dover lacked adequate training. The report by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration also noted it was “inevitable” some assessments would be wrong “in the absence of a foolproof ‘test’ of chronological age”. In the year to March 2026, some 6,420 people were subject to an initial age assessment – 7% of all those claiming asylum in the UK – and 43% were found to be adults. But those decisions can be challenged. Official figures show 17% of those initially found to be adults in the second half of 2025 were later found to be children, with more awaiting a reassessment.

The Home Office notice lists German company Cognitec as a sub-contractor, with the firm already working with border agencies in Germany and Australia to verify passengers’ identities at airports. The technology is expected to be brought into use in 2027, with the Home Office saying it will undergo “rigorous” testing beforehand. Border security minister Alex Norris said: “For too long, adult migrants making false age claims have exploited the system and diverted vital support away from children at risk. “That is why we are rolling out AI technology to put a stop to this, ensuring those who game the system are identified, detained and removed without delay, and those who deserve support and protection are given it.” But the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) urged the Government not to resort to “shortcuts”, warning that mistakes in age estimates “can lead to major safeguarding risks”.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (L) and Britain's member of parliament Alex Norris (R) stand on a beachfront near Belgian police showcasing their units deployed to tackle immigration, along the West Coast in Adinkerke on March 12, 2026. Picture: Getty