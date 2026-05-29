An AI facial recognition systen that aims to detect adult migrants posing as children is to be deployed at the UK's borders next year in a bid to clamp down on immigration.

Rather than the asylum system, unaccompanied child migrants are processed through the care system which can make it easier for them to remain in the UK.

A software company has been awarded the contract to develop and test the technology, which will be in effect at the border to estimate a person's age by analysing photographs of them taken of them. It aims to be rolled out in 2027.

The Home Office said the tool will make it easier to identify adult migrants "attempting to game the system".

A total of 111,084 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending June 2025, which is a 14% increase than in the previous year.