The Top Gun star will play a priest in the upcoming film As Deep as the Grave

Top Gun star Val Kilmer will play a priest in the upcoming movie . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Val Kilmer is set to appear posthumously in a new action-adventure film, a year after his death from pneumonia – in what First Line Films has labelled the first-ever performance enabled by generative artificial intelligence.

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The Top Gun star was originally cast in As Deep As The Grave five years ago by writer-director Coerte Voorhees, who built the role specifically for him. However, Kilmer’s health struggles with throat cancer prevented him from ever making it to set. Kilmer died in April 2025 aged 65 from pneumonia, following a long battle with throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014. Thanks to generative AI, the beloved actor will appear in a significant role throughout the film, with Voorhees working closely with Kilmer’s family to ensure the portrayal was handled respectfully. Read more: Legendary Hollywood star and martial arts master Chuck Norris dies aged 86 Read more: The Salt Path author 'wrote secret first book' despite winning £10k debut writer prize for controversial memoir

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun. Picture: Getty

Kilmer, who previously claimed Cherokee ancestry and was a vocal supporter of Native American rights, will play Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist Father Fintan. The production company said in a press release: "At the time that ⁠he was cast, Kilmer expressed that the character of Fintan spoke to him both culturally and spiritually." The film follows southwestern archaeologists Ann Morris – played by Tin Star actress Abigail Lawrie, and Harry Potter star Tom Felton – and focuses on their excavations in Canyon de Chelly, Arizona. First Line Films has not revealed what technology it used for the performance, but described it as "state-of-the-art generative AI technology".

In Memorial presentation plays featuring a picture of Val Kilmer at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards earlier this month. Picture: Getty

In 2021, Kilmer used the AI voice platform Sonantic to develop an AI-generated version of his voice, which was permanently damaged after undergoing a tracheostomy for throat cancer. It used old audio Kilmer provided, and was used in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, in which Kilmer reprised his famous Iceman role. As Deep as the Grave, which is expected to be released later this year, uses Kilmer's voice from after his tracheostomy.

American actor Val Kilmer on the set of Batman Forever. Picture: Getty