Professor Hadi Larijani (left) and Peter Akor with a prototype of the AI Epilepsy Headset. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A unique AI-powered headset has been designed to predict epileptic seizures minutes before they occur by scientists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wearable device could "dramatically transform" the way the condition is managed, according the team behind the research at The Glasgow Caledonian University. Currently, there are no readily available device that can give people with epilepsy advanced warnings of seizures. The headset analyses brainwaves and heart functions to detect an impending seizure, allowing the wearer to take precautions or warn those around them. Read more: One in 10 people would buy weight-loss jabs on social media or online Read more: Chickenpox vaccine to be rolled out on NHS for first time

The AI-powered headset that can predict epileptic seizures minutes before they occur has been developed by scientists in Scotland. Picture: PA

The scientist behind the project says its greatest benefit could be giving people with epilepsy more confidence about the condition, helping them to avoid any secondary injuries caused by a seizure. Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK live with epilepsy, as well as millions around the world. Professor Hadi Larijani, who leads the research team at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: "Providing even a few minutes' warning could be life changing. "Our goal is to empower patients and families with time to act to stay safe and live more independently." He said the headset is "very unique" and they hope to one day release it as a wearable device similar to a cap. Prof Larijani added: "We want it to be as discreet as possible, to be wireless, light – it's a lot of features that none of the other tools right now have." The system was trained using thousands of hours of historical electroencephalography and electrocardiography recordings and researchers also used a custom-made "phantom head," attaching electrodes to it to simulate a real user. The AI can issue a timely alert, giving patients and families crucial minutes to prepare and stay safe. It has an accuracy of up to 95 per cent and the AI algorithm can display its levels of confidence about the chances of an impending seizure.

Professor Hadi Larijani with an early prototype of his AI-powered headset which can predict epileptic seizures. Picture: PA