Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping stroke patients in England get access to crucial treatment faster, a study has found.

The technology helps doctors identify patients who have had a major stroke within minutes, giving people a higher chance of having a procedure that removes deadly clots. Known as the Brainomix 360 Stroke imaging platform, the AI tool analyses CT scans in real time. This makes it more likely that patients will have access to a thrombectomy, where doctors use a catheter to remove a blood clot from an artery. It is most effective within the first few hours of symptoms appearing, but can be performed up to 24 hours after a stroke in some cases. Treating a stroke swiftly with the procedure can make a significant difference to recovery by reducing brain damage, according to the Stroke Association. Read more: Doctors use robot to perform world-first remote stroke surgery thousands of miles away Read more: Restricting sugar in early life can reduce risk of heart attack and stroke in adulthood, study reveals

For the study, published in Lancet Digital Health, some 15,377 patients had their scans analysed by AI. At some centres, the technology helped speed up treatment by a little over an hour. Patients reviewed by AI were also more likely to have a thrombectomy or intravenous thrombolysis, which uses drugs administered through an IV drip to break up blood clots. Elsewhere, researchers found thrombectomy rates at hospitals taking part in the study doubled from 2.3 per cent to 4.6 per cent. This is compared to an increase from 1.6 per cent to 2.6 per cent at hospitals not using the platform. It comes after figures published last month revealed the thrombectomy rate in England remains below the European average. The latest national stroke audit, commissioned by the Healthcare Quality Improvement Partnership, showed rates of mechanical thrombectomy increased to 4.4 per cent in 2024/25, up from 3.9 per cent in the previous 12 months. The report suggests that, as evidence advances, it is likely that up to 15 per cent of patients will be eligible for the procedure.

