There is a "real risk" that exploitation will not disappear and instead become harder to detect, according to a new report by the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner (IASC).

The number of potential victims of modern slavery identified by the Home Office hit record levels last year. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Government has been urged to make tackling modern slavery a "clear priority" as the latest data shows the number of victims referred to the Home Office hit record levels last year.

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A new report by the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner (IASC) found artificial intelligence was making it easier for traffickers to identify and control victims "at scale". It said that without action there is a "real risk that exploitation will not disappear, but instead become harder to detect, more digital, and more deeply embedded in everyday economic and social activity". It comes as the number of potential victims of modern slavery identified by the Home Office hit record levels last year. Read more: Half of all people have used artificial intelligence for DIY help Read more:Experts join forces to help accelerate NHS use of artificial intelligence

Commissioner Eleanor Lyons called on the government to make addressing modern slavery a "clear priority" as she warned the scale of the problem was "greater than ever". Picture: Alamy

There were 23,411 victims referred in 2025 - up by 22 per cent compared to the year before and an increase of more than 600 per cent since 2015. The report warned AI and other technologies were helping traffickers "identify, recruit and control victims at scale". It said AI scams, deepfakes, synthetic identities and new forms of digital labour exploitation were expanding the pool of victims and making exploitation more hidden.

The report warned AI and other technologies were helping traffickers "identify, recruit and control victims at scale". Picture: Alamy

Commissioner Eleanor Lyons called on the government to make addressing modern slavery a "clear priority" as she warned the scale of the problem was "greater than ever". She has urged the government to set up a committee with an existing cabinet member responsible for addressing the issue. There should be more funding for specialist policing and a national awareness campaign to encourage people to spot and report the signs of exploitation, she added. Businesses should also face fines and prosecution for exploitation if abuses are uncovered, the commissioner said.

Ms Lyons said: "Slavery and the most harrowing forms of exploitation are becoming more widespread in this country and evolving faster than we can respond. "Behind these numbers are real people being abused in ways most of us would struggle to imagine, whether it's women forced into the sex trade, children coerced into drug gangs, or workers trapped in brutal conditions with no way out, often living in absolute fear. "This is happening in plain sight, in homes, workplaces and online, as criminals use increasingly sophisticated methods to target and control victims without being detected. "As exploitation becomes more complex and more hidden, driven by technology and global instability, it will spread further and become harder to stop unless we act now."