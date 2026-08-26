The UK’s financial watchdog has warned people who use artificial intelligence (AI) for help investing that they may not be protected if things go wrong, amid the surging popularity of chatbots.

Four in five less experienced investors have used AI tools for help with their investment decisions, new research by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found.

The survey of adults aged between 18 and 40-years-old who own investments, or are considering buying investments in the next year, found that 56% trust AI tools.

This was a bigger proportion than the 47% who said they trust TV and radio, 46% who trust the press, and 29% who trust social media influencers.

Three-quarters of the respondents expect to lean on AI more over the next year.

But the FCA said its research showed that some people who use AI chatbots, which interact with users through human-like conversations, may be misunderstanding the risks that come with unregulated financial advice.

AI-generated financial information is not regulated by the FCA – but 44% of those surveyed believe it is.