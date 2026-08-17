The new technology will help doctors predict how the disease might progress

The new technology will help doctors predict how the disease might progress. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Scientists have developed a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal previously invisible patterns inside breast cancer tumours to help doctors predict how the disease might progress.

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The technology could also pave the way for more personalised treatments. Centrosomes – tiny structures that help divide DNA evenly when a cell makes a copy of itself – have been a “hallmark of cancer” for more than a century, experts at the University of Southampton said. However, studying them in tumour tissues has proved “extremely challenging” because of their tiny size and constant change. In cancer, centrosomes multiply too much, driving the progression of the disease. Read more: When is the government allowed to use the emergency alerts? Read more: How easy is it to get an autism diagnosis? Chris Packham says that it is not overdiagnosed

A 3D rendering of a futuristic breast cancer screening, showing a patient undergoing a mammogram while a radiologist analyzes digital scans. Picture: Alamy

The AI platform, known as CenSegNet, was developed to analyse hundreds of thousands of cells in tumour samples. The study, published in Nature Communications, included tissue from 127 breast cancer patients being treated at University Hospital Southampton. Researchers analysed more than 330,000 centrosomes, with CenSegNet uncovering two distinct abnormalities which had previously been considered as part of the same process. One involved cells acquiring too many centrosomes while the other had abnormally enlarged centrosomes. Researchers found these defects behaved independently and can occupy different areas of a tumour. Dr Salah Elias, of the University of Southampton’s school of biological sciences and institute for life sciences, said: “For more than a century, centrosome abnormalities have been recognised as a hallmark of cancer, but studying them in patient tissues has been extremely challenging. “CenSegNet allows us to analyse these defects at single-cell resolution across entire tumours and uncover patterns that were previously impossible to see.

The study, published in Nature Communications, included tissue from 127 breast cancer patients being treated at University Hospital Southampton. Picture: Alamy