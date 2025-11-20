The Government has announced plans to create thousands of new jobs through artificial intelligence-linked investment.

Areas including Wales, Bristol and London will benefit, with ministers promising new opportunities for AI firms to grow.

The initiative includes a new AI growth zone in South Wales, backed by companies including Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft, which will create more than 5,000 new jobs over the next decade, including at the former Ford engine plant in Bridgend.

Scientists will be backed to use AI, with up to £137 million aimed at driving breakthroughs and develop new drugs, cures and treatments, the Government said.

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, said: "We're announcing a package of measures that ensure we seize the opportunities to get jobs and growth in every part of the country.

