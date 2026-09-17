The King has warned of the “existential dangers” of AI systems falling into the wrong hands, as he addressed tech leaders at a summit in Scotland.

King Charles III gives a speech during a conference of leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and government at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA via AP, Pool

By Flaminia Luck

The King has warned of the “existential dangers” of AI systems falling into the wrong hands, as he addressed tech leaders at a summit in Scotland.

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Speaking to bosses who have gathered in Cumnock, Charles said: “I am so grateful to you all for stepping away from your busy lives and making the journey to this rather remote, but uniquely special corner of Scotland, at Dumfries House. “As I was trying to explain to Jensen [Huang, chief executive of chipmaker Nvidia], this place is perhaps particularly meaningful to me, as it has become something of a living laboratory for what I have referred to – in a book I co-wrote some sixteen years ago – as the philosophy of Harmony, which emphasises the balance, order, and relationships between ourselves and the natural world – a central truth to creating a future in which we are a part of nature, not apart from it. “If Harmony has any relevance to today’s discussions, it is perhaps as a reminder that innovation must always be considered within the wider systems upon which all depend.

The king was to expected to urge tech giants to ensure that artificial intelligence is geared to serve humanity and that mankind does "not lose control". Picture: Getty

“As you gather for what, I hope, you will find to be fruitful conversations on the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence, I can only pray that this philosophy goes some way to arming you with the unique perspective needed to reconcile the enduring needs of humanity, with the extraordinary capabilities of these new technologies. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I suppose we might readily agree that the development of AI – its substance and its pace – are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure. AI is already showing its immense capacity to improve and save life – for example, in the field of life sciences and medicine. “Yet, those who have created these technologies are now increasingly warning that AI risks developing darker capacities – perhaps even to take life. In this regard, if I may say so, there seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways. Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late? “Those in our world who value deeply our humanity and its vital moral component are anxiously seeking your reassurance that we will not lose control of our destiny, or our souls…” Read more: Are AI companies building hell and calling it success? Read more: Artificial intelligence 'won't destroy humanity', AI actress Tilly Norwood tells LBC News