The UK must ensure “we build machines that leave us human beings in charge” as “we cross the threshold into the age of superintelligence”, the AI minister has said.

“Machines that help scientists discover new medicines, machines that give care workers more time with the people who depend on them, machines that help British businesses become more productive.

Kanishka Narayan told a press conference in west London: “As we cross the threshold into the age of superintelligence, the choices we make now matter… we must build machines that serve us.

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He added: “But if that is our defining belief, we must be prepared to put it into swift action, and we must do so now, meeting this critical moment.

“The British public is right to expect that this Government ought to take the risks of AI seriously.”

Mr Narayan warned “it seems likely, if not inevitable, that our own cyber defences will be breached”.

Pointing to an incident in Australia earlier this year, he said an OpenAI agent “went looking for information about public spending on medicines, it arrived on a government website where restrictions were placed on what it could access, so it found another way in.”

He said: “Its task was benign… but without being asked to do so, the agent gained access to information that (it) was not authorised to have.

“The Australian government has said that no personal medical records are known to have been accessed, and there is no evidence of wider compromise, but the incident should concern us.”

The minister added: “It concerns me. It seems likely, if not inevitable, that our own cyber defences will be breached.”